Man Utd set eyes on Euro 2024 winner labelled 'one of the best midfielders in the world' but Fabrizio Romano explains why a deal is 'complicated'

GettyAditya GokhaleMan Utd set eyes on Euro 2024 winner labelled 'one of the best midfielders in the world' but Fabrizio Romano explains why a deal is 'complicated'Martin ZubimendiManchester UnitedSpainReal SociedadPremier LeagueLaLigaTransfersManchester United have been on the hunt for a midfielder and they reportedly have their eyes set on a Euro 2024 winner.