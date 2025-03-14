'Man Utd did not deserve a referee like this!' - Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil fumes at 'not neutral' calls after Red Devils thrash La Liga side to book spot in Europa League quarter-finals

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil says referee Benoit Bastien was "not neutral" in their 4-1 Europa League loss to Manchester United.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man United beat Real Sociedad 4-1

Sociedad boss slams "not neutral call"

"Did not deserve a referee like this" Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱