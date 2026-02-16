Man Utd plotting shock move for Liverpool star in bid to solve midfield issues

Mac Allister remains central to Arne Slot's side, making 21 starts this season, but his output has dipped considerably, failing to score a goal, and registering two assists in a season that has been characterised mainly by disappointment.

However, speaking earlier this month, the midfielder insisted that their form is changing for the better, telling the club's website: "We feel like we are in a good moment, in a much better moment than the beginning of the season. We are improving as a team – which is the most important thing – and now we're looking forward to this amazing game.

"The manager had a really good meeting where he said that we needed to improve in both boxes. That's what we wanted and I think we showed it in the last two games.

"But we were more aggressive, we pressed a little bit more. That's what we want and that's what we want to get and be consistent on that. I think it's going to be key.

"We have many players that are injured, so it's not that easy, but we are getting there. I think we are all happy with our last two performances.

"We played against two teams that were a little bit more aggressive and tried to build from the back, which is for us maybe better. We are in a good moment but we need to keep working and keep improving."