Man Utd player ratings vs West Ham: Rockstar Rasmus Hojlund and awesome Alejandro Garnacho offer hope for the future - but Lisandro Martinez injury is a real cause for concern

The Red Devils' young forwards strutted their stuff in a near complete display from Erik ten Hag's side at Old Trafford

Manchester United's history has been written by young fearless forwards, and both Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho followed in this fine tradition by slaying West Ham with a ruthless attacking display on Sunday.

Birthday-boy Hojlund got the ball rolling with a clinic of attacking play, weaving between two defenders before drilling the ball home from just inside the area.

Garnacho picked up the baton in the second half, putting United further at ease with a heavily deflected strike off Nayef Aguerd, and then produced an assured and clinical strike to wrap up the three points and give Erik ten Hag's side a third consecutive victory.

A very pleasing afternoon was tarnished when Lisandro Martinez hobbled off the pitch, having tried to battle through the pain. United will hope it's not a major injury as the Argentine defender is just as crucial to the Red Devils' hopes of a real revival.

GOAL rates United's players from Old Trafford...