Man Utd player ratings vs West Ham: Michael Carrick's winning run gets the chop! Benjamin Sesko saves Luke Shaw's blushes as Hammers snip interim's perfect start

Luke Shaw was the main culprit for the goal but Lisandro Martinez and Kobbie Mainoo both failed to stop Soucek meeting Jarrod Bowen's cross and pouncing at the near post in the 50th minute. Carrick made the obvious move to bring on Sesko and the £74 million man delivered right at the death for the second time in three games, deftly flicking a cross into the top corner.
United had less than two minutes to strike again and give new-found online celebrity fan Frank Ilett (AKA the United Strand) his long-awaited haircut, but his afro is set to grow ever larger as the Red Devils failed to win a fifth consecutive game.
GOAL rates Man United's players from the London Stadium...