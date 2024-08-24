Man Utd player ratings vs Brighton: The heat is on Erik ten Hag again! Marcus Rashford and Casemiro still look lost before awful defensive organisation proves costly

The Red Devils were haunted by the same ghosts of last season as they succumbed to a late Joao Pedro winner at the Amex Stadium

It's a new campaign, but it feels like the same Manchester United of last season, playing unconvincingly away from home, missing a key chance and then losing to a goal deep in stoppage-time, with Joao Pedro's 94th-minute strike giving Brighton a 2-1 win on Saturday.

United fell behind to a goal from old boy Danny Welbeck after shoddy defending, but Amad Diallo made amends for a big first-half miss by levelling with a fortuitous strike which took a heavy deflection after the break.

United had the momentum and looked to have found a winner when substitute Alejandro Garnacho netted, but the goal was cruelly ruled out by VAR as an offside Joshua Zirkzee touched it over the line.

More miserable defending then allowed Brighton to grab all three points and record a third home win over United in four attempts, with substitute Matthijs de Ligt and Harry Maguire leaving Pedro unmarked to nod home.

GOAL rates United's players from the Amex Stadium...