Man Utd planning on splashing out £2 billion to build new 100,000-seater stadium instead of redeveloping Old Trafford – with inspiration taken from SoFi Stadium NFL venue in Los Angeles
Manchester United are reportedly considering splashing out £2 billion ($2.5bn) on a new 100,000-seater stadium, rather than redeveloping Old Trafford.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Red Devils want modern venue
- Will consult with supporters
- Could create 'stadium district'