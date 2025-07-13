Man Utd to launch shock Nicolas Jackson swoop?! Red Devils linked with stunning summer move to sign misfiring Chelsea ace who is valued at £100m N. Jackson Manchester United Transfers Chelsea Premier League

Manchester United could launch a shock bid for Chelsea flop Nicolas Jackson, who is valued at £100 million ($135m). The Red Devils, who are acitively looking for more attacking options in the summer transfer window, have emerged as one of several contenders, who are eyeing a move for the Senegalese forward. The Blues are expected to make a final call on Jackson's future after the Club World Cup.