Getty ImagesRitabrata BanerjeeMan Utd loanee Jadon Sancho admits he'd understand if 'some people were angry with me' after making slow start back at Borussia DortmundJadon SanchoBorussia DortmundManchester UnitedBundesligaPremier LeagueManchester United loanee Jadon Sancho claimed he understands people's criticism after a slow start back at Borussia Dortmund.Sancho understands why people criticised himScored his maiden goal against Werder BremenJoined Dortmund from Man Utd on loan in January