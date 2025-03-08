Manchester United stars honoured the life of 10-year-old Poppy Atkinson by holding up a shirt with her name during their 3-1 win over Sunderland.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Atkinson struck by car while playing football

Minute's silence held across the country

Galton & Toone led tributes to 10-year-old Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱