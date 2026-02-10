Getty Images Sport
Man Utd icon Rio Ferdinand in hospital regularly & using wheelchair due to back injuries
Ferdinand reveals struggles with back pain
Ferdinand has laid bare the shocking extent of his physical struggles since retiring from professional football in 2015 as a six-time Premier League winner and Champions League winners medal holder. While the former England captain remains a prominent figure in the media, he disclosed that his public persona masks a private battle with debilitating back pain that can strike without warning. Speaking to Men's Health UK, Ferdinand detailed the severity of these flare-ups, which leave him completely immobilised and dependent on urgent medical care.
"I’ve had a bad back for a long time," he told Men's Health. "I’ve got injuries that I had from my career… I was on tablets and injections for six years to play games. That’s affected me. I get some bad moments of back pain where I have to be in a hospital for a couple of days or in a wheelchair for a couple of days. It’s mad, but it just comes out of nowhere. Since I’ve been in Dubai, I’ve been seeing a physio for the first time since I retired. He’s been doing loads of manipulations and whatnot, and within his building there’s also my personal trainer, so he feeds him information about my training. There’s a holistic approach to what I’m doing now and hopefully that’s going to put me in good stead. Rather than fixing when it’s broken, you actually prevent [injuries]."
Instilling a 'hustler' mentality in his children
Despite the physical toll his career has taken, Ferdinand refuses to remain sedentary. The former defender insists that his commitment to the gym and his work is no longer just about personal fitness, but about setting a rigorous example for his family. For Ferdinand, maintaining a visibly high work rate is essential parenting, ensuring his children understand that success and health require effort.
"I’ve got kids that need to see a work ethic," he said. "My kids need to see me getting up and going to work. They need to see me and [my wife] Kate going to the gym. I want them to have a healthy lifestyle and to think that going to the gym or just moving is the norm. And I’m not about telling my kids that; they need to see it. But also, if I’m being honest, I have to go to work for my mental sanity as well. I like work; my mum and dad worked. They were grafters. That’s all I’ve known. When my kids talk about me, as much as it is, yeah, 'Daddy loves me' and 'Daddy’s done everything for me.' It’s 'Daddy worked hard. He was a hustler.' You know what I mean?"
Escaping the fixture list for a new adventure
The backdrop to this new physical regimen is Ferdinand’s recent relocation to the Middle East. The move represents a significant lifestyle shift for the family, trading the United Kingdom for Dubai. Ferdinand explained that after decades of having his schedule dictated by the football calendar - first as a player and then as a broadcaster - he seized the opportunity to break free from the routine and experience a different culture.
"I look at it like an adventure," explains the 47-year-old. "My life has been governed by the fixture list while playing football and then, post-career, being a pundit. There aren’t many opportunities in life where you get time to make a big change, have an adventure, step out of your comfort zone and explore something new. So this is it. This is what we wanted to do."
The reason for leaving TNT Sports
Ferdinand’s life changes have also extended to his professional career, with the pundit recently confirming his departure from TNT Sports. While he could have easily signed a contract extension, Ferdinand revealed that he walked away because the broadcaster was not receptive to his ideas for evolving the coverage. He is now focusing on his own digital platform, which allows him to explore the "world outside the 90 minutes" that linear television often ignores.
"I like being tested. I like pressure," he says. "I had it fine at TNT. I could have signed a new contract at TNT. Easily. But that ain’t who I am really. It’s time for something new. And with all due respect, I’d been trying to push [a new] side of things within the team and the group at TNT, and they weren’t really as receptive as I would’ve liked. So that was another big reason why I go, 'Okay, if you’re not going to jump in two-footed with me and hold hands, then I move on. We’ll see how I do when I go on my own.' Because I saw the new world is that linear TV and live football are always going to be there, but there’s also another world outside the 90 minutes that intrigues me, which I look at like a fan. So I want to know what the fuck these guys are eating, how do they sleep, how do they recover? I want to get the public closer to that and I want to be at the forefront of that. But at the same time, this is just who I am. I’m not trying to be no one, I’m me. I do my own shit. I’ve always been in my own lane."
