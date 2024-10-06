Man Utd fans RAGE at Sir Jim Ratcliffe & INEOS for 'dragging out' Erik ten Hag sacking after 'lifeless' display vs Aston Villa confirms Red Devils' worst-ever start to a Premier League season
Manchester United failed to win for the eighth time in 11 matches as they were held to a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa and Red Devils fans are livid.
- Man Utd draw 0-0 against Aston Villa
- Fans rage at INEOS for not sacking Ten Hag
- Suffer worst league start since 1990