AFP
Man Utd eye surprise January swoop for AFCON star who scored against INEOS' Nice team ahead of January window
Man Utd in 'serious negotiations' with Sinayoko
According to Africa Sport, United are keen on signing the forward, whos exisiting Auxerre contract expires next summer. The report adds that the Red Devils have held 'serious negotiations' with the player and his representative as they want to sign him as a free agent next summer.
United want to finalise the talks with the player this January so that he can move to Old Trafford at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. The Premier League giants are now negotiating personal terms and are hoping to reach a final agreement soon. Sinayoko is currently in action in the AFCON for his national side Mali.
The 26-year-old forward can play in multiple role in the attacking third as Amorim further looks to bolster his attack even after signing the likes of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko in the summer transfer window.
- AFP
McTominay could return to United next summer
Scott McTominay stole the limelight in his debut season in the Italian Serie A last time as he won the MVP award after playing a key role in Napoli winning the Scudetto. Yet for all the success, not everything has been straightforward. Napoli currently sit third in Serie A, and according to reports from The Sun, internal tensions have begun to emerge amid the intense scrutiny that comes with stardom in Naples.
One source claimed in the report: "Scott loves elements of Italian life and had a wonderful first season. But the passion of the fans can be a blessing but also make things difficult. He is treated as a god over there but it means he finds it difficult to do simple things when he's not training. The attention can be suffocating."
Against that backdrop, rumours have linked the midfielder with a host of clubs back in England, including Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United, while Barcelona have also been mentioned as admirers. The possibility of a Premier League return has inevitably reignited discussion of a United homecoming, particularly given McTominay’s deep-rooted connection to the club.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Will Mainoo leave United in Janaury?
United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has fallen out of favour under Amorim this season, after struggling for minutes in the first half of the season. Mainoo is reportedly frustrated with the lack of opportunity at Old Trafford and is desperate for a move away from the club, at least on loan, in the January transfer window.
Amorim, however, recently heaped praise on the youngster, as he backed the English international to shine at Old Trafford. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Red Devils boss said: "Kobbie Mainoo will have the opportunity, he has all the time. He played in different positions - we talked about the position of Casemiro, he can do that. If you play with a three, he can play like we did in the last game with the position of Mason Mount, he can play there. He is going to be the future of Manchester United, that is my feeling, he just needs to wait for his chance and everything can change in football in two days."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next for United?
The year of 2025 has been a nightmare for United. Their struggles continued at the start of the 2025-26 campaign as well, however, it seems Amorim's side are looking to make a strong end to 2025. After beating Newcastle 1-0 on Friday, United will aim to register yet another win in their final game of the year against relegation-threatened Wolves on December 30.
Advertisement