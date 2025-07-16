Man Utd look to capitalise on Chelsea's Alejandro Garnacho interest with surprise Nicolas Jackson swap offer

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a high-profile player exchange this summer, involving outcast Alejandro Garnacho and Chelsea's Nicolas Jackson. Both clubs are eager to reshape their squads and balance the books, with player sales seen as critical in complying with the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

Jackson & Garnacho could swap clubs

Chelsea are looking to add wingers

Villa and Tottenham are also keen on Garnacho