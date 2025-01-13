FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-MAN UTDAFP
Aditya Gokhale

Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes' petulant boot-throw against Arsenal sees lucky punter land £4,000 from £1 free bet

B. FernandesManchester UnitedArsenal vs Manchester UnitedArsenalFA Cup

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes' yellow card against Arsenal helped a lucky punter win £4,000 from £1 free bet on William Hill betting site.

  • Man Utd star Fernandes booking helps punter
  • Seven-fold bet builder wins £4,000 from £1 bet
  • Also had Gabriel to score in the main bet builder
