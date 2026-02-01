Man Utd hero Benjamin Sesko admits squad 'work rate' has improved under Michael Carrick after scoring 'unbelievable' winning goal vs Fulham

Telling Sky Sports of Carrick’s calls for United to play with greater freedom, as a remarkable upturn in fortunes is enjoyed, Sesko said: “It's true, he has said these things many times to the team. That's exactly what we are doing. But it's not just that, you can see how much we work hard for each other without the ball and that also contributes to good results in the end. The work rate is definitely different. Everyone is on point and covering their spaces. In the end, that's what counts.”

Sesko was signed by former United boss Amorim, who refused to abandon his belief that a much-maligned 3-4-2-1 system would deliver positive results. He was acquired for £74 million ($102m) with that price tag lumping plenty of pressure onto his shoulders.

The 22-year-old now has six goals to his name, with four of those being recorded across his last four appearances. The most recent was particularly special, with Sesko adding: “That was unbelievable. Scoring at home and scoring the winner is unbelievable. I've been dreaming about that and dreaming that I can do that. We all know as a team how important these results are. We are on a really great run right now and we are just hoping that we can continue to work hard like that to win games. I'm really happy that I could help the team out. We can continue our streak now.”

