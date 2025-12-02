Man Utd and Bayern Munich icon heading for divorce! Sporting power couple set to split after nine-year marriage

Former Tennis star Ivanovic's lawyer and representative, Christian Schertz, has told BILD that the couple had decided to part ways back in July this year owing to "irreconcilable differences". Schertz was quoted as saying: "The fans understand and let them have their own space."

In April, the Daily Mail reported that Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic were going through a tough time due to their contrasting lifestyles. While the ex-Bayern and Manchester United star had to travel a lot due to his commitments as a sports broadcaster and pundit, Ivanovic mostly stayed in her native Serbia and took care of their three children.