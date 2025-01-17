Manchester United v Galatasaray A.S.: Group A - UEFA Champions League 2023/24Getty Images Sport
Adam Drury

Man Utd outline option for 100,000 capacity stadium as club hint at when final decision will be made

Manchester UnitedPremier LeagueFinance

Manchester United have revealed when they will make a decision on whether to build a 100,000-capacity stadium or regenerate Old Trafford.

  • Man Utd could build 100,000-capacity stadium
  • Club state rebuild could boost UK economy
  • Timeline on decision has been revealed
