Man City women's player ratings vs Tottenham: Aoba Fujino firecracker secures vital WSL win in top-three battle as Vivianne Miedema also makes her mark

Gareth Taylor's side didn't have things all their own way in north London, but battled hard to come away with all three points

Aoba Fujino scored the winning goal with 12 minutes to play as Manchester City beat Tottenham 2-1 to maintain their hopes of securing a top-three finish in the Women's Super League, and the Champions League qualification that comes with it.

Fujino, who also teed up the first goal for Vivianne Miedema with superb skill, slammed in a left-footed effort to break Spurs hearts after a spirited performance.

The hosts had plenty of joy, equalising in the first half through Bethany England, but were eventually beaten after wasting a series of good attacking openings.

GOAL rates City's players from Brisbane Road...