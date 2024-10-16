Man City women's player ratings vs St. Polten: Mary Fowler saves defence's blushes as Alex Greenwood & Co fail to convince in needlessly dramatic Champions League win

Despite beating European champions Barcelona in their group stage opener last week, the Cityzens were pushed surprisingly hard in Vienna on Wednesday

Mary Fowler came to Manchester City's rescue on Wednesday as they just about backed up last week's statement win over European champions Barcelona with a dramatic 3-2 victory over St. Polten in their second match of this year's Champions League group stage. In what would have been an almighty comedown after last week's high, Gareth Taylor's side were actually staring defeat in the face for a brief few minutes in the second half, but they came through in the end with a late turnaround.

It looked like it would be smooth sailing for the Cityzens in Vienna when centre-back Alanna Kennedy rifled in a wicked strike from range with just five minutes on the clock. They had plenty of chances to add to that lead, too, with Aoba Fujino and Mary Fowler both hitting the woodwork. However, St. Polten never stopped believing they could get a result from this game and, with less than an hour played, they led.

Khiara Keating and Alex Greenwood failed to play out from the back to inadvertently create the chance for the first, with Melanie Brunnthaler capitalising on poor defending from the resulting corner. Similar issues led to the third goal of the game, with City just not switched on when the opposition recycled a free-kick situation and Kamila Dubcova produced a wonderful finish to punish them again.

However, Taylor's side stayed calm. Minutes later, Chloe Kelly's superb ball was expertly put away by Fujino and when Lauren Hemp delivered a deadly cross of her own late in the game, Fowler was on hand to finally put her team in front again. It wasn't pretty, and there is plenty to improve on, but it was enough.

