Man City, PSG, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich-linked 14-year-old USYNT phenom Cavan Sullivan called into Philadelphia Union squad for MLS preseason

Jacob Schneider
Cavan Sullivan Pep Guardiola 2024 splitPhiladelphia Union & Getty Images
U.S. men's national team teenage prospect Cavan Sullivan has been called into Philadelphia Union's preseason training camp.

  • Philadelphia Union share preseason roster news
  • Cavan joins brother Quinn Sullivan on roster
  • 14-year-old phenom linked with best in Europe

