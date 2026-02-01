Man City player ratings vs Tottenham: Advantage Arsenal - again! Erling Haaland endures another no-show as Cityzens throw away win against Dominic Solanke-inspired Spurs

It took only 11 minutes for City to open the scoring. Yves Bissouma had his pocket picked by Bernardo Silva, and Erling Haaland played the loose ball into Rayan Cherki, who ran towards the Spurs box and fired into the bottom corner.

Cherki nearly had a brace when he wriggled his way past sliding challenges rom Cristian Romero and Bissouma before bringing an incredible save out of Guglielmo Vicario. But City eventually added their second on the stroke of half-time; Radu Dragusin's aimless pass into midfield was cut out by Rodri, retrieved by Bernardo and squared for Antoine Semenyo to finish.

On the other side of the break, Gianluigi Donnarumma was forced into a fine save to deny a fierce strike from countryman Destiny Udogie as Tottenham looked to mount a comeback. And Spurs had the ball in the net soon after through Dominic Solanke, who raced ahead of the City backline and finished from close range after being played through by Xavi Simons. Replays showed that while Solanke was marginally onside in build up, he kicked through the calf of Marc Guehi to force the ball in, with City unhappy a foul wasn't given.

With 20 minutes remaining, Tottenham pulled level in remarkable fashion. Conor Gallagher won the ball after Guehi's header hit Nico Gonzalez, and the ex-Chelsea midfielder crossed for Solanke to convert with an outrageous scorpion kick that Donnarumma could only get a slight touch of his glove on.

Donnarumma did make superb saves to deny Simons and Wilson Odobert in the minutes afterwards, while Tijjani Reijnders twice headed wide at the other end, but neither side could find a winner and the points were shared.

GOAL rates City's players from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...