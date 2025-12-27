Man City player ratings vs Nottingham Forest: Rayan Cherki does it again! Maverick Frenchman rescues vital victory for Pep Guardiola's side with late winning strike and assist

Reijnders strike came at the start of the second half following an even first period that lacked goalmouth action. And it led to a flurry of chances for both sides. Cherki almost doubled the lead but was thwarted by a brilliant save from John Victor in the Forest goal, who also denied Phil Foden.
But Forest found their way back into the game with a stunning breakaway move which saw them twist their way through the visitors and Omari Hutchinson getting on the end of a cutback from the excellent Igor Jesus.
The game resembled a basketball game for the final half-an-hour but City snatched an eighth successive win in all competitions thanks to Cherki, who is looking like an absolute steal at just £34m.
GOAL rates Man City's players from the City Ground...