Man City player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Irrepressible Erling Haaland & Phil Foden double act downs plucky Eagles as Pep Guardiola's side keep pressure on Arsenal at Premier League summit

City monopolised possession in the first half but had only four touches in the Palace box, compared to the hosts' 18. Palace posed a threat with their frequent quick and direct breaks, such as when Yeremy Pino clattered the bar after being played in by Adam Wharton or Ismaila Sarr getting into the area and flashing a shot across the face of goal.

City had struggled to get going despite hogging the ball but took the lead in the 40th minute after an elaborate move involving more than 20 passes, which culminated in Nunes crossing for Haaland, who leapt high into the air to head into the far corner.

The visitors had another scare early in the second half when Wharton hit the post, but they managed the game well as Palace grew more frustrated. Foden's strike, which owed a lot to a brilliant jinking run from Rayan Cherki, delivered what was effectively the fatal blow in the 69th minute before Haaland added his second and City's third from the penalty spot in the 89th.

