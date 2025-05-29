Man City's new No.10? Pep Guardiola's side open Rayan Cherki transfer talks as Lyon star preferred over Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White
Manchester City are reportedly working to sign Rayan Cherki as the Lyon star is the preferred option over Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Guardiola looking for De Bruyne's replacement
- Has shortlisted two midfielders with potential
- Lyon's Cherki tops the list ahead of Gibbs-White