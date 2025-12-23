Man City emerge as Antoine Semenyo's preferred destination as Chelsea walk away from £65m deal

Semenyo is said to favour a move to City due to a desire to win trophies, according to The Athletic. City look in great shape to land trophies in the 2025-26 season, as they currently sit two points off the top of the Premier League table and are in fourth place in the Champions League group phase. The Cityzens are also in the semi-finals of the League Cup, and will face Newcastle in the last four, and will take on Exeter City in the third round of the FA Cup. However, Guardiola has urged his side to improve if they are to be crowned Premier League champions at the end of the season. He told Sky Sports after the win over West Ham: "I'm happy, I cannot deny, but the way we play with the ball we have to improve or it will not be enough in March or April to be a contender to win the league."

No formal deal has yet been agreed but the Cityzens now look best placed to win the race for the 25-year-old. Manchester United were keen to sign the Bournemouth star, despite spending big on the summer on attackers Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, but only want to sign players who are "eager to join."