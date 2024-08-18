Lucy Bronze explains why Chelsea friendly with Arsenal in the United States is ‘really big’ – with Lionesses star preparing to represent new WSL employers in derby clash
Lucy Bronze is looking forward to the "really big" occasion of Chelsea taking on London rivals Arsenal in a pre-season friendly in America.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- England star Bronze signs for Chelsea
- Blues to begin pre-season campaign
- Defender looking forward to Arsenal game