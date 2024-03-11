Ronaldo Nazario Jude BellinghamGetty
Thomas Hindle

'I love the way Jude Bellingham plays' - Ronaldo Nazario raves about Real Madrid superstar and reveals why he reminds him of Zinedine Zidane

Jude BellinghamReal MadridLaLiga

Ronaldo has heaped praise on Jude Bellingham after the English midfielder's emphatic start to his Real Madrid career.

  • Legendary striker compares Bellingham to Zinedine Zidane
  • Englishman leads La Liga scoring charts with 16 goals
  • Zidane "surprised" by Bellingham's start

