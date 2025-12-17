Getty Images Sport
'He belongs in the top league!' - Loris Karius told he's playing below his level as Schalke plan to offer contract extension to ex-Liverpool goalkeeper
Karius shining in Gelsenkirchen
Karius’s career trajectory has been one of football’s most dramatic rollercoasters, but in the industrial heartland of Gelsenkirchen, the 32-year-old appears to have finally found safe hands. Currently minding the net for Schalke in the 2. Bundesliga, Karius has impressed club hierarchy to such an extent that they are already plotting to secure his long-term future. However, sporting director Baumann has offered a startlingly honest assessment of the situation, conceding that the goalkeeper is currently playing below his natural level.
In an interview with Sport Bild, Baumann did not shy away from the reality that retaining a player of Karius's pedigree might hinge entirely on Schalke’s return to the Bundesliga.
- Getty Images Sport
'Loris belongs in the first league'
When asked if he views Karius as Schalke’s goalkeeper for the foreseeable future, Baumann was emphatic in his praise, though he attached a significant caveat regarding the quality of the competition.
"I can well imagine that," Baumann stated regarding a long-term stay. "If we didn't have a problem position in goal for the coming years – I'd be very happy!"
However, the sporting director was quick to add a layer of realism to the romantic notion of Karius retiring in Royal Blue. He acknowledged that keeping a goalkeeper of such quality in the second tier for an extended period is unrealistic.
"But it is also clear to me: Loris belongs in the first league," Baumann added.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
The family factor
Baumann also highlighted a significant personal obstacle that will influence the upcoming negotiations. Karius is currently living in Germany while his family remains based in Italy. The goalkeeper is married to Italian television presenter Diletta Leotta, and the couple share a child.
The Schalke executive admitted that this geographical separation is a major consideration for the player.
"It always takes two parties," Baumann noted regarding the potential renewal. "And we also know that Loris lives here without his family."
This personal context adds complexity to any potential contract extension. While the sporting side has been a success, with Karius finding regular game time, the club are aware that a move closer to his family or to a team in a city that facilitates easier travel could be appealing. Baumann confirmed that these discussions would take place soon.
"We will sit down in due course and talk about the possibilities," he said.
- Getty Images Sport
Stability in Gelsenkirchen
For Schalke, Karius has provided much-needed stability in a position that has been problematic in recent seasons. The club has cycled through various options, including Ralf Fährmann and Marius Müller, but struggled to find a consistent presence as they navigated relegation and financial turbulence.
Baumann’s reference to avoiding a "construction site" in goal highlights the value the club places on Karius’s experience. Having played in a Champions League final for Liverpool and spent time in the Premier League with Newcastle United, Karius brought a level of pedigree to the squad that is rare in the second division.
His time at Newcastle, which ended in the summer of 2024, saw him make limited appearances, most notably in the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United. Since moving to Schalke, he has played regular football, a factor that may weigh in Schalke's favour during negotiations.
With Schalke sitting top of the second tier, the shot stopper could find himself in the Bundesliga next season.
Advertisement