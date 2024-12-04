'He knows exactly what he's doing' - Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk called out for off-the-ball shoulder charge on Newcastle's Anthony Gordon as 'point' of VAR is called into question again
Fans were left puzzled by VAR after seeing Virgil van Dijk escape punishment for an off-the-ball shoulder charge on Newcastle's Anthony Gordon.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Van Dijk shoved Gordon with his shoulder
- Fans call out VAR's role
- Liverpool held to a 1-1 draw