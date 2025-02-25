Liverpool told Trent Alexander-Arnold 'easier' to replace than Mohamed Salah or Virgil van Dijk as Real Madrid wait patiently for England star's final decision on future
Former Liverpool star Bolo Zenden claimed that the club will find it easier to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold than Mohamed Salah or Virgil van Dijk.
- Trent will be easier to replace than Salah and Van Dijk
- Academy graduate linked with a move to Madrid
- Former Reds star wants all three players to stay