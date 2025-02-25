GFX Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van DijkGetty/GOAL
Ritabrata Banerjee

Liverpool told Trent Alexander-Arnold 'easier' to replace than Mohamed Salah or Virgil van Dijk as Real Madrid wait patiently for England star's final decision on future

LiverpoolT. Alexander-ArnoldTransfersM. SalahV. van DijkPremier League

Former Liverpool star Bolo Zenden claimed that the club will find it easier to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold than Mohamed Salah or Virgil van Dijk.

  • Trent will be easier to replace than Salah and Van Dijk
  • Academy graduate linked with a move to Madrid
  • Former Reds star wants all three players to stay
