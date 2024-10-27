Liverpool player ratings vs Arsenal: Mohamed Salah saves the day! Egyptian King earns Reds crucial point in Premier League title race after Andrew Robertson gets roasted by Bukayo Saka

Arne Slot's side fought back in north London as their top scorer netted a late equaliser to keep them within a point of Manchester City

Liverpool were not at their best against Arsenal, but Mohamed Salah ensured they left the Emirates Stadium with a point as his late strike secured a 2-2 draw for the Reds.

It was a lively affair in north London, with the hosts having a majority of the play in the first half and storming into the lead. Bukayo Saka returned from injury to torture Andy Robertson and turned him inside out before firing into the roof of the net to give the Gunners a deserved 1-0 lead.

Liverpool did fight back, though, when Luis Diaz's flicked header was met by Virgil van Dijk to make it 1-1. The Reds worked hard to get back into the game, but could not make it into the break level as Mikel Merino netted his first goal in an Arsenal shirt just before half-time, turning home a brilliant free-kick from Declan Rice.

In the second period, Arsenal lost both Gabriel and Jurrien Timber to injuries and were content to sit in and defend their lead. Arne Slot's men, meanwhile, never really created anything significant until the final 10 minutes when they struck their second equaliser, as Trent Alexander-Arnold played a brilliant ball in behind for Darwin Nunez, who squared for Salah to fire into the back of the net.

A point was probably a fair result in the end and it was certainly a brilliant spectacle for the neutral.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from the Emirates...