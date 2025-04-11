Liverpool's 'phenomenal' Olivia Smith has already haunted Man Utd and Arsenal this season - now she could destroy Chelsea's quadruple hopes in huge FA Cup semi-final

The Canada international has already helped the Reds stun two of the Women's Super League's top three and now she'll hope to inspire them to Wembley

It’s the penultimate month of the season and a quadruple remains on the table for Chelsea in their first campaign under Sonia Bompastor. The Blues are in pole position to win the Women’s Super League for a sixth successive season, have already lifted the League Cup trophy and are into the semi-finals of both the FA Cup and the Champions League. But, of course, despite being the dominant force in English women’s football, Chelsea won’t be counting their chickens just yet.

In Europe, they will travel to Catalunya next week to take on a Barcelona side that has won the last two editions of the Champions League. The Blues were actually victorious there when these two met a year ago, but defeat at Stamford Bridge sent them crashing out of the competition in Emma Hayes’ final season at the club. That will surely add more motivation as they prepare to return to the city.

But, before that, it’s all about the FA Cup. On Saturday, Chelsea have a different challenge on their hands, one which they will go into as favourites, as they prepare to welcome Liverpool to town. The Reds have had a mixed season, with Matt Beard leaving his role as head coach at the end of February. However, victory over Arsenal in the quarter-finals showed that they should not be underestimated – especially not with Olivia Smith in their team.