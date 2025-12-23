Getty Images Sport
Liverpool cult hero's contract ripped up by Serie A giants two-and-a-half years on from his last appearance
- Getty Images Sport
Origi’s Milan nightmare ends
Multiple reports, including those from Sky Sport Italia andLa Gazzetta dello Sport, indicate that Origi has finalised a contract termination with Milan, ending a spell that never came close to fulfilling its promise. Origi arrived at the San Siro in 2022 after his Liverpool contract expired, but opportunities proved scarce. Across two seasons, he managed just 36 appearances and two goals, failing to establish himself as a regular. A loan spell at Nottingham Forest did little to revive his fortunes, with Origi's last run out for Milan coming way back in May 2023.
Training alone, waiting for an exit
Despite returning to Milan last summer, he never featured again. In a desperate attempt to force a resolution, the club relegated him to their Milan Futuro youth side, a move that proved ineffective. According to reports, Origi was content to remain under contract, collecting a salary said by La Gazzetta dello Sport to be around €300,000 per month, equating to roughly €4m net per season. Even exile failed to shift the stalemate. It has been claimed that Origi did not train with Milan Futuro, instead working individually with a personal trainer while travelling between Rome and Florence to maintain fitness. The image of a Champions League hero reduced to the periphery of club football underlines how sharply his career trajectory has dipped since leaving England. Now, with the contract torn up, Origi has a chance to reset.
- Getty Images Sport
Anfield folklore that still resonates
While his recent years have been defined by frustration, Origi’s Liverpool legacy remains intact. During the reign of Jurgen Klopp, the Belgian carved out a unique place in Anfield folklore, delivering when it mattered most. Few moments capture that better than the 96th-minute winner in the Merseyside derby of 2018. A mishit clearance from Jordan Pickford after a Virgil van Dijk effort rattled the crossbar gifted Origi a simple header on the goal line, sending Anfield into a frenzy. Then came the Champions League run of 2019. Origi scored twice in Liverpool’s extraordinary semi-final comeback against Barcelona, including the now-legendary “corner taken quickly” goal that sealed a 4-3 aggregate victory. Weeks later, in Madrid, he added the decisive second goal in the final against Tottenham, helping Liverpool lift their sixth European Cup.
Origi must look for a new club in January
Origi's Milan spell is widely regarded as one of the club’s poorest transfers, and his recent lack of competitive football raises obvious concerns. However, with the January transfer window just days away, the forward might find a few suitors due to his free agent status.
Meanwhile, at Anfield, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot finds his attacking options severely reduced. Mohamed Salah remains away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt, while Cody Gakpo is still recovering from injury and not expected back until the new year. Alexander Isak's injury has further depleted resources in attack. The Sweden international has undergone surgery after sustaining a leg fracture in a challenge during the weekend clash with Tottenham, and Slot has confirmed he will be out for at least two months.
Advertisement