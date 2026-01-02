Liverpool eye £43m centre-back as Arne Slot looks to address Reds' shaky defence in January transfer window

Liverpool's specific issue in defending set-pieces saw one member of staff lose his job. Set-piece coach Aaron Briggs took the role having been part of Slot's backroom team since the start of 2024-25, but the Reds have let in a whopping 12 league goals from set-pieces so far this season and the club announced the decision to part ways with Briggs earlier this week.

The weakness has certainly bothered captain Van Dijk. On the problems from corners and free-kicks, the Dutchman recently said: "We have defended so many set-pieces very well. But the fact is we've conceded too many goals like that and it hurts. We have to improve that. It's about repetition, training, analysing...it's something we have to improve. I'd say at least 75 per cent of the time - or even more - it's not even about the first contact, it's the second phase that is the killer."

