Borussia Dortmund v SK Sturm Graz - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4Getty Images Sport
Harry Sherlock

Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea in race to sign €100m Jamie Gittens as Borussia Dortmund star wants Premier League move

J. GittensBorussia DortmundTransfersBundesligaPremier LeagueLiverpoolChelseaArsenalTottenham

Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens.

  • Premier League clubs interested in Englishman
  • Gittens still only 20
  • Could cost up to €100 million (£83m/$105m)
