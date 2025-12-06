Getty Images/Goal
Liverpool boss Arne Slot points out 'complete difference' between Erling Haaland & Alexander Isak as he addresses £125m man's 'suffering'
Isak's fitness woes and stalled momentum
Isak’s difficulties began well before he pulled on a Liverpool shirt. His future dominated the summer transfer window narrative as he pushed to leave Newcastle, refusing to take part in the club’s pre-season tour of Asia and making clear that he would not play for the Magpies again if they blocked his departure. Newcastle eventually relented, but only after securing German forward Nick Woltemade, allowing the move to Merseyside to proceed for what became the biggest fee in British football history.
Slot and his staff were always aware that Isak would require time to adjust following a turbulent summer. The 26-year-old arrived short of match sharpness and was restricted to limited minutes in the early weeks of the season. Just as he began to build rhythm, disaster struck again as he picked up an adductor issue during Liverpool’s emphatic 5-1 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt in October. The setback forced him into another stop-start spell, limiting his impact further. Since then, Isak has managed only one goal in all competitions. Slot, however, is adamant that the numbers alone do not tell the full story.
Slot defends struggling Isak
Slot refused to single out his new No.9 for criticism, instead pointing out that elite strikers often have to operate on minimal service in the modern game.
"I think he is not the only one, the only number nine that suffers in some games from not getting as many chances," Slot said. "I watched the second half of Leeds against City and I watched the whole game against Chelsea and it is not like, at this level, the No.9 is involved in eight, nine, 10 chances every single half. But it is obvious and clear to me we, as a team, want to bring him more often into threatening situations."
Slot did acknowledge, however, that Liverpool must improve their ability to supply Isak in areas where he is most effective. And in doing so, he drew a clear line between his striker and Manchester City’s Haaland.
"It is more important for them to touch the ball in the right time than to touch it so many times," he reasoned. "We have to make sure, because this is a complete difference between Haaland and Alex, that Haaland touches it a lot more in moments where it matters. There we have to improve, that’s clear and obvious. We and he as well."
Isak not happy with his performance
Isak himself remains unflinchingly honest about his performances. The Swede says he has never been one to shy away from self-analysis and admitted that he has not yet reached full physical capacity.
"I expect to do much more of course, I always do that. Even when I do really well, I want more, so that's not a problem for me. But yeah, I'm trying to stay positive, trying to work to do better and that's what we're looking to do," he said. "Yeah, of course. I think obviously I'm the first one to know and I know best when I'm doing good and when I'm not doing good. So I don't need anyone to tell me how I'm doing, so that's not a problem for me."
Yet he insists that injuries cannot become an excuse. He added: "I would probably say no, physically. I probably haven't felt at my best. But yeah, that's not really the way I judge myself either. When I'm on the pitch, I want to do well anyway. But yeah, obviously, there's more of me."
What comes next?
Last weekend brought a ray of light for Liverpool and Isak, who finally registered his first Premier League goal in the win against West Ham. He followed that with 86 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Sunderland, another step towards full fitness, even if the result deepened concerns about Liverpool’s faltering title defence. Whether that progress is enough for Slot to start him again on Saturday evening at Elland Road against Leeds United remains uncertain.
