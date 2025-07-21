'Trying to buy the league again!' - Liverpool's £79m Hugo Ekitike deal leaves rival fans FUMING as Reds' summer spending spree closes in on £300m mark
Rival fans have accused Liverpool of 'trying to buy the league' as the Reds are close to sealing a huge £79 million ($106m) move for Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Ekitike. The Premier League champions had already spent more than £200m ($270m) on transfers this summer and are now on the verge of securing the signature of Ekitike ahead of rivals Newcastle.
- Liverpool close to signing Ekitike
- Agree deal with Eintracht Frankfurt
- Rival fans fume as Reds are on the verge of spending close to £300m