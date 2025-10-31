'I'm in a really happy relationship' - Lionesses hero Mary Earps reveals same-sex relationship as she opens up on sexuality for first time in new autobiography

Earps has chosen to disclose details to the BBC ahead of the publication of her memoir, of which an extract can be read on The Guardian. The goalkeeper felt it better to share details of her sexuality so it doesn't distract from other themes in the book, which includes her struggles with mental health.

Her manager, Tina Taylor, said Earps hopes that by being open about her life will inspire others to have the 'confidence to live authentically'. "After the World Cup, the outpouring of love and support really showed Mary the impact she's had, and she was deeply touched by it," Taylor said.

"By sharing details of her life away from football - something she's never done before - Mary is telling her story in her own way. It's honest and authentic."