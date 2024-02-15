England Women 2022Getty
Ameé Ruszkai

The Lioness line! England women to be honoured as plans to rename London Overground lines revealed by TfL

EnglandEuropean ChampionshipWomen's football

Transport for London has announced that it will name one of its London Overground lines after the Lionesses to honour the England team's achievements.

  • England women honoured with London Overground line
  • 'The Lioness line' will run through Wembley
  • Follows iconic achievements under Sarina Wiegman

