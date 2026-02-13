Goal.com
Ryan Tolmich

Lionel Messi, Son Heung-Min and Thomas Muller vs. USMNT - What would MLS's version of the NBA All-Star game look like?

GOAL breaks down what teams could look like if MLS followed the NBA's lead with its All-Star game.

The NBA All-Star Game is set for this weekend, and after numerous format tweaks in recent years, the league has settled on something of a USA vs International format. It leads to some interesting debates and team compositions. It also makes us wonder: what if Major League Soccer did this?

MLS, of course, has more than enough domestic and international talent to go around as the league has continued to expand. There are multiple players in the league bound for the World Cup this summer, whether that is with the U.S. Men's National Team or with various other national teams in the competition. Among those players is, of course, Lionel Messi, who is a clear headliner for the international team, whose strength in attack likely makes them the favorites.

The American team does have some rising stars, though. Despite some notable exits in recent months and years, there's still a decent foundation of young talent and World Cup veterans to headline the U.S. team in this hypothetical matchup.

Who is on each side, though? GOAL takes a look at what a USA vs. international MLS All-Star Game could look like...

  • Dayne St Clair Canada 2025Getty

    GOALKEEPER

    USA: Matt Freese

    No doubts here, although Matt Turner may have something to say about it. Freese, NYCFC's No. 1, is also the USMNT starter at the moment and coming off a standout season in MLS. His flair for penalties could be a boost, too, particularly if this hypothetical All-Star event went to a shootout.

    International: Dayne St. Clair

    Following the NBA's lead, Canadian stars go on this side, which is great news for the international team. The reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year is counted as an international star for the purposes of this exercise, giving that team a strong, athletic stopper in goal.

  • Tristan Blackmon 2025Getty

    DEFENDERS

    USA: Max Arfsten, Tristan Blackmon, Tim Ream, DeAndre Yedlin

    The American team is hurt massively by Alex Freeman's recent MLS departure, but there's still plenty of experience here. Yedlin, Freeman's replacement, is a steady two-time World Cup veteran who brings speed and experience to the backline. There is no shortage of centerbacks, and it's hard to leave Miles Robinson and Walker Zimmerman off the list, but Blackmon, the MLS Defender of the Year, has been chosen to partner with the eternal Ream. And then, on the left, Arfsten has blossomed with both the Columbus Crew and the USMNT, earning his place on the field.

    International: Sergio Reguilon, Jakob Glesnes, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Andy Najar

    Again, this group has been hit by recent absences, with departures like Kai Wagner, Jordi Alba, and Adilson Malanda removing some strong options from the international pool. That said, Jakob Glesnes remains one of the most reliable defenders in MLS, as does his center-back partner Yeimar Gómez Andrade. Andy Najar, meanwhile, is wildly underrated. And with Sergio Reguilón now in Miami, the international group still boasts a Premier League-level left back capable of filling the void left by players like Wagner and Alba.

  • Orlando City v Inter Miami CFGetty Images Sport

    MIDFIELDERS

    USA: Cristian Roldan, Sebastian Berhalter, Timothy Tillman

    All familiar names to USMNT fans, with all three playing in the final camp of 2025. Roldan had arguably his best season last year, shining in every competition he played in while reclaiming a USMNT spot. Berhalter, meanwhile, broke through in a major way with the Whitecaps. Tillman, finally, is a fantastic utility piece, a player that can fit in seamlessly wherever and help a team tick.

    International: Rodrigo de Paul, Evander, Thomas Muller

    Vibes, vibes, vibes. De Paul will do the defending, and he'll have to do a lot of it, considering those who are ahead of him. Evander is an elite No. 10, and Muller is the OG Raumdeuter, which gives this team an elite attacking presence in midfield. A shoutout, though, to Riqui Puig, who would be here if he weren't battling injury issues over the last year-and-a-half or so.

  • Los Angeles Football Club v Atlanta UnitedGetty Images Sport

    ATTACKERS

    USA: Diego Luna, Brian White, Jack McGlynn

    Basically, a No. 9 with two attacking midfielders behind him. Luna has shown the ability to impact the game from just about anywhere while McGlynn really thrived in a right-mid role with the Dynamo last year. They'll be teeing up White, who has been a consistent goalscorer throughout the last few years, netting 46 MLS goals over the last three seasons.

    International: Denis Bouanga, Son Heung-min, Lionel Messi

    Yeah, we won't mince words here: this group is loaded. You only have to look at the exclusions to realize how loaded. Players like Anders Dreyer, Hany Mukhtar, Wilfried Zaha, Luis Suarez and Sam Surridge are among those left off, but let's be honest: what's any team going to do to stop Son, Messi and Bouanga?

