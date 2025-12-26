Lionel Messi's sister forced to cancel wedding to Inter Miami staff member after road accident

Accounts of how the accident occurred remain unclear. Initial reports suggested that María Sol lost control of a pick-up truck and crashed, while later updates from family sources indicated that the burns may have been sustained after falling from a motorbike. As of now, neither version has been officially confirmed, and the family has chosen not to clarify the precise circumstances publicly. What is clear, however, is that the impact was serious. De Brito relayed messages from his phone during an appearance on American television programme LAM, explaining that María Sol had fainted and hit a wall during the incident.

"Messi’s sister is okay, she’s out of danger but I was checking things with the family because she was due to get married in Rosario in Argentina on January 3 and she’s going to have to suspend it," the reporter said.

"She suffered burns and burns are very difficult to treat as well as displacement of vertebrae. She’s already started her rehabilitation in Rosario. I asked her mum Celia Cuccittini because I’d received some information and she told me it’s true but that Maria Sol is okay. She has two fractured vertebrae, a fractured heel and wrist. The wedding is going to be put back. Celia told me she fainted and hit a wall."

