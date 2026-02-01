Lionel Messi's shirt sells for more than Cristiano Ronaldo's as Chelsea legend John Terry auctions off personal collection

Messi and Ronaldo both had items from their careers present as Terry sold more than 50 of his personal possessions in a recent auction. It was Messi's match-worn shirt from a Champions League encounter between Chelsea and Barcelona back in 2006 which fetched the larger sum of cash, setting the buyer back $183,000 (£144,000/€168,000), according to ESPN, while a Ronaldo shirt from his Manchester United days cost $115,900 (£85,000/€99,000).

Writing about the Messi shirt, Terry posted on Instagram: "This is a very special shirt, it is from the great and one and only Lionel Messi, when he played at Stamford Bridge.

"It’s the orange kit – that they didn’t wear too often – so again very special. But because I was a defender and he was an attacker we were very close to each other throughout the whole game.

"So when there was a minute or two minutes to go I would get a little bit closer to him just so I could so I could get his shirt after the game."

Messi's jersey became the fourth-most expensive football shirt ever, easily surpassing the $116,000 (£91,750/€105,000) paid for Geoff Hurst's top from the 1966 World Cup final.