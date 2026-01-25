AFP
Messi’s Inter Miami handed surprising 3-0 loss by Alianza Lima in preseason opener
Guerrero’s decisive brace
The match tilted heavily in favor of the hosts thanks to a brace from Paolo Guerrero, who scored the first two goals of the night. The third goal came in the second half, following an assist from Federico Girotti and a finish by Luis Ramos.
Messi subbed off early
Messi had a quiet outing, much like the rest of his teammates, with Inter Miami’s only moments of danger coming from free kicks that lacked precision. The Argentine star was substituted in the 63rd minute. Miami went with a strong starting XI against the Peruvian side, with Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul, and Mateo Silvetti all starting. New marquee signings Dayne St. Clair and Sergio Reguilón also made their debuts with the Herons.
Suárez misses clear chance
Luis Suárez missed a clear opportunity to pull one back on what was his 39th birthday. Suárez, along with De Paul and Messi, left the field in the 63rd minute.
What comes next?
Inter Miami’s next match will be against Atlético Nacional of Colombia on Jan. 31 in Medellín.
