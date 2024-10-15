Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup European ChampionshipGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Lionel Messi to match Cristiano Ronaldo with rare award he’s never won? Inter Miami superstar nominated for Golden Foot – but faces competition from Harry Kane, Neymar & Kevin De Bruyne

L. MessiC. RonaldoH. KaneNeymarK. De BruyneV. van DijkK. BenzemaA. GriezmannInter Miami CFArgentinaMajor League Soccer

Lionel Messi is in contention to match Cristiano Ronaldo by claiming an award that he has never won, with the Argentine getting a Golden Foot nod.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Golden Foot awarded to players over the age of 28
  • Can only be won once in a professional career
  • Argentine GOAT looking to complete collection
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below