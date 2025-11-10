Lionel Messi to match Cristiano Ronaldo? Inter Miami & Argentina superstar backed to reach 1,000 goals as GOAT rival closes in on remarkable number

There is no sign of Messi slowing down either, with another MVP-worthy season being enjoyed in the United States. He won MLS Golden Boot honours in 2025 and has helped to fire Inter Miami into a Conference semi-final in the MLS play-offs. He has 42 goals to his name this season and over 900 for club and country in a record-shattering career.

Messi will be staying in South Florida until at least 2028, meaning that he too could make 1,000. Sneijder expects the South American to join Ronaldo in that exclusive club. The Dutchman has told AdventureGamers.com: “I think that's the next goal for both of them, 100%. Cristiano won’t stop before reaching the thousand goals. Messi has signed another two year deal. He will definitely reach one thousand goals as well.

“It's nice that we are still talking about this rivalry with one in MLS and the other in Saudi. They are two big stars and now they’re chasing a different goal of reaching 1,000 goals. Amazing. Maybe we see about counting their assists to find out who can get to 2,000 first.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!