‘It’s tough’ - Lionel Messi makes heartfelt admission as Inter Miami team-mates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba set to retire
Spanish pair looking to end career as MLS champions
Busquets last month confirmed that he will retire at the end of the 2025 MLS season, bringing to an end a glittering career for both club and country. The midfielder won numerous trophies for both Barcelona and Spain, including the Champions League three times, the World Cup in 2010 and the Euros in 2012.
Alba followed suit earlier this month as the duo look to bow out as MLS champions. Inter Miami won the first of their 'Best of Three' series with Nashville last week, as Messi scored twice in a 3-1 home triumph.
Inter Miami may well book their spot in the semi-finals of the playoffs this weekend when they take on the Coyotes at Geodis Park on Saturday night. And Messi, who is looking to add to his 31 league goals, has admitted it is tough to comprehend that the pair will soon retire.
'Honestly, it’s tough'
When asked directly about the news of Busquets and Alba retiring in an interview with Fabrizio Romano for Apple TV's MLS Season Pass, Messi said: "Honestly, it’s tough. First, because you realise you’ve devoted your whole professional life to soccer, you see people around you starting to leave, and you understand that your own time will come soon.
"We were always in harmony on and off the field and shared a lot, even with our families. So it’s a loss of friends, both on and off the field. And of course, these are also difficult moments for them, because leaving behind something you love is never easy.
Messi recently extended Inter Miami contract
Messi has shown no signs that he is ready to call time on his career just yet having recently put pen to paper on a new contract extension through to 2028 earlier this month. This is expected to be the Argentine's final contract.
"It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality - playing in this stadium, at Miami Freedom Park. Since I arrived in Miami, I’ve been very happy, so I’m truly glad to keep going here," Messi said in the contract announcement.
Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham added: "Our vision was to bring the best players to Inter Miami and to this city, and that’s exactly what we have done. We brought the best player to have ever played the game to our city.
"That shows our commitment to Miami, but it also shows Leo’s commitment to the city, to the club, and to the game. He’s still as committed as he’s ever been and he still wants to win."
No guarantees over World Cup participation
There remain concerns that Messi has also played his final World Cup for Argentina. The 38-year-old was instrumental as they went the distance in Qatar in 2022, and was given an emotional send off in his final World Cup qualifying appearance, and last competitive outing on home turf, against Venezuela last month.
However, there are no guarantees that Messi will be part of the Argentina squad for next summer's showpiece in North America. When asked about playing in the 2026 World Cup, Messi said: "It’s special to be part of the World Cup, I would like to be there, to feel well and to be an important part of helping my team if I’m there. I’m going to assess that on a day-to-day basis when I start preseason next year with Inter Miami and see if I can really be at 100 percent, if I can be useful to the group, to the team. Then I’ll make a decision.
"Of course, I’m really eager because it’s a World Cup. We just won the last one, and to be able to defend it on the field again would be incredible, because it’s always a dream to play for the national team, especially in the most important tournament."
