Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar & R9 all make Lamine Yamal’s GOAT team as Barcelona wonderkid picks attacking XI
Lamine Yamal picked his star-studded all-time XI which consists of legends from Barcelona and Real Madrid. Six players from Los Blancos have made it to Yamal's attacking team, including all-time greats like Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario, while Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho and Neymar have made the cut from the Catalan giants.
- Yamal picked his all-time XI
- Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar named
- Inherited Barcelona's iconic No.10 shirt