‘Hope Lionel Messi stays on the other side of the pitch!’ - Canada & Celtic star Alistair Johnston ready for Copa America test in front of ‘80,000 screaming’ fans
Celtic’s Alistair Johnston has helped Canada to the Copa America, but hopes “Lionel Messi stays on the other side of the pitch” when facing Argentina.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- CanMNT involved in tournament opener
- Set to take on defending champions
- All-time great among the stars on show