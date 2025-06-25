Lionel Messi shows off outrageous giant birthday cake & gets wishes from Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham as Argentine icon celebrates turning 38 with wife Antonela Roccuzzo & family
Lionel Messi has shown off his outrageous birthday cake on Instagram, after turning 38 and enjoying a party with his family.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Messi shows off No.10-themed cake
- Inter Miami star enjoys time with wife Antonela Roccuzzo
- His kids also present at party